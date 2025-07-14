New Arizona law expands restrictions to animal cruelty

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — As she walked her dogs on Sunday, Kathy Baum looked at them not just as pets, but as family.

As an empty nester, Baum finds joy and companionship in her two beloved dogs, Eddie, who is six years old, and Billy Bob, who is one.

“My dogs are my only kids now,” she smiled. “They bring you happiness, fun. They’re a commitment.”

Baum takes her responsibility as a pet owner seriously, ensuring that her dogs get the best care possible.

“They have coverage, ample fresh water, and fresh food. Two times a day, they’re fed,” she said.

Baum knows firsthand the importance of providing a safe and nurturing environment, especially because Arizona has really hot summers.

Senate Bill 1198 strengthens animal welfare laws in Arizona. This new law makes it so that pet owners must provide necessary medical attention for suffering animals. It also makes it illegal for pet caregivers and owners to commit any form of neglect or cruelty.

Baum had a recent scare with Eddie, who suffered a seizure.

“You sit there and you hold this poor animal while it goes through a scary ordeal,” she recalled.

For Baum, the law isn’t just about rules; it’s about protecting the animals that depend on her.

“If you’re not willing to take care of your animal, they should be able to take the animal away from you,” she said.

This law is a crucial step toward ensuring that pets receive the love and attention they deserve.

Steve Kozachik, the director of the Pima Animal Care Center, said this new legislation is good, but he feels like Pima County already has strict rules.

“We already have some pretty strong cruelty laws and ordinances in place in Pima County,” he said.

Kozachik said while the law is definitely good for Arizona as a whole, PACC already has local law enforcement agencies like the Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriff’s Department, who help them locate neglected and abused animals.

However, he said they could use more animal care officers.

Some of the most common cases he said they have at PACC involve dogs and animals who are being left on a tether without food, water or shade.

Right now he said they have 1,400 animals who are up for adoption and fostering.

“We’ve got our arms around this issue pretty solidly,” he said.

Part of the law’s impact will prevent anyone convicted of animal cruelty from adopting, fostering, or living with pets in the future.

As the effective date of September 26 approaches, Kathy continues to advocate for responsible pet ownership and the welfare of animals in her community. For her, it’s more than just a law; it’s about ensuring that every animal receives the love and care they need to thrive.

“If you’re not going to provide proper care for your animal, you shouldn’t have one,” she emphasized.