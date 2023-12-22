Make a difference in your neighborhood with Ben's Bells at La Encantada

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's a chance to make a difference in your neighborhood this year! Ben’s Bells has something special happening at La Encantada through the first week of January.

The new temporary pop-up shop is a chance for the community to give the gift of kindness this year. Whether it’s last minute gifts or just shopping to support the cause, every purchase helps the Ben’s Bells Be Kind Organization with their year-long mission to spread kindness across Tucson.

“All of the money goes back to our programming. Our educational programming or kindness education programming is free to anyone who wants to sign up. In order to keep that free we have to fund it... so this is what how we use all the funds," said Helen Gomez, Executive Director for Ben’s Bells.

The holidays can be a stressful time of year and Ben’s Bells wants to remind you that kindness can go a long way.

“Often in malls you can see people who are angry. Everybody's stressed and tired," said Gomez. "We just always like to tell people in those stressful times, just take a step back and those are probably the people who need kindness the most."

There are volunteer opportunities at the shop on Wednesday, Jan. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on how to get involved, call (520) 622-1379 or send an email to bensbells@bensbells.org

The Ben's Bells pop-up shop is open now until Jan. 7, 2024. It is located upstairs near Anthroplogie and Lucky.

The address is:

2905 E Skyline Dr., Tucson, AZ 85718

Hours:

Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.