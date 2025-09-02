Labor Day at the J! Jewish Community Center invites community to join the fun for free

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — For more than 10 years the Tucson Jewish Community Center (JCC) has been opening their doors to all community members for free on Labor Day.

No membership or guest pass was required.

Many families came to enjoy the bounce house, pool, fitness center, PlaySpace for kids, and more from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Steven Malangone says he and his family take full advantage of the what the JCC has to offer, especially the pool — his four and six-year-old daughters favorite amenity.

“They do the aquatics program, but then we just come here and screw around on the weekend too and they just play," Malangone said.

Malangone says they come to the JCC twice a week in the summer and having Labor Day off is a cherry on top.

“I’m a nurse so I used to work in the hospital and it seemed like I always used to work it, but now I work in a clinic so I really appreciate being off. People don’t know how nice it is to be off on a Monday, but for the last ten years or so I've had that and it's great," said Malangone.

Evan Randall is not clocking in on Labor Day, but he’s still putting in the work.

“I’m finally off for a day. I’ve been working for like eight weeks straight so I finally have a day off to come here and take some time, enjoy the workout," Randall said.

Randall stays busy working two jobs so he says coming to the JCC is a nice way to de-stress.

“I try to come everyday, probably at least four times a week," Randall said. "Workout, play basketball here. So it’s a great gym, they have a lot of stuff, a lot of equipment."

Some folks even jumped in on the action on the pickleball and tennis courts.

Amy Dowe, JCC Senior Director of Member Experience & Wellness says there’s something for everybody.

“I love it cause a lot of the time you just see people come and go. One here, one there and you know, they’re families but then they’re all able to come in together. Sometimes they’re bringing their grandparents with them or sometimes they’re bringing friends with them so on Labor Day, everyone gets the opportunity to come out and be part of the J.”

The JCC is having a Labor Day membership special that is going on until September 2.

"This year we've been busy. We've had over 20 people sign up today. We're really excited," Dowe said. "It also gives you discounts and specials for all of our other activities. Some of our sports leagues that we offer that you can take advantage of. We've got a lot of sports and recreation programs for kids, all kinds of swimming, our personal training, our fitness classes. It's all part of membership here at the J."

Dowe says there are also daycare options for your children.

If interested in the membership special or to learn more, visit the Tucson JCC.