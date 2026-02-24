Guthrie family offers $1 million reward for recovery of Nancy Guthrie

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Savannah Guthrie posted to social media Tuesday morning that her family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for the recovery of Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah also announced a $500,000 donation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

This comes as the investigation is now in day 24 of the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

The FBI’s $100,000 reward also remains active.

88-CRIME is offering $102,500 for information that leads to an arrest. 88-CRIME allows tipsters to maintain anonymity throughout the process.

If you have any firsthand information about Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts, contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department released an update Feb. 23, saying, “This remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation. As with any investigation, conclusions will be guided by verifiable evidence and established facts. Speculation, without factual support, does not advance the investigative process.”