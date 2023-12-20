Generations of fun: Foothills seniors bond with culinary students through baking

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday afternoon's activity at The Hacienda at the River, 2720 E. River Rd., senior living complex is sure to satisfy anyone's sweet tooth.

Fifth graders from Imago Dei Middle School joined residents to make cookies and cream puffs for the holidays.

Steven Skasko, who has lived at Hacienda since September, says he loves activities like this.

“Sitting around and not doing anything is boring," Skasko expressed. "And this is great fun, the kids are great.”

The students are enrolled in a culinary arts program through their school. It teaches them life skills and provides more opportunities for socialization.

Student Angie Torres says her favorite part about the event was getting to know the residents better.

“It brings meaning to their lives and benefits both generations equally," said Madison Thurcher, who works in community life at Hacienda. "I think it’s an innate thing to always want to pass our legacy down to people.”

This is the second year the senior living complex hosted dessert-making. The team plans on keeping this tradition going.

“We have a tendency to withdraw as we age," Executive Chef David Sullivan shared. "So, the more that we can keep people thinking about stuff, doing stuff, we win.”