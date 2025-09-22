From Isolation to Hope: Families find healing in shared recovery

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eating disorders can affect every aspect of a person’s life, and the journey to recovery often feels overwhelming and isolating, not only for the individual but also for their loved ones.

Sarah Natale, a Tucson parent, understands this firsthand. Her family’s experience with an eating disorder left them feeling lost.

“There comes a point in the active part of the disorder where you just don’t recognize your child anymore so it’s very hard as a parent, as a family," Natale explains.

In her search for local resources, Natale discovered Una Bella Vita, a Tucson-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting both individuals and families affected by eating disorders.

Founded by Errin Mendibles after her own daughter’s diagnosis, Una Bella Vita provides weekly support groups. One for young adults, and another specifically for parents and caregivers.

Athena Kehoe Una Bella Vita

“At the end of the day, we don't want anyone to not be able to come because of cost,” Mendibles explains. The nonprofit is named after Mendibles' daughter, Isabella. The name translates to "a beautiful life."

The organization’s mission focuses on accessibility, offering all services free of charge. Mendibles emphasizes the unique challenges families face and the importance of empowering parents. “We give them permission to parent again, even though it feels like at home, they have to walk on eggshells and don't upset her like she may not eat, and it's, it's very scary to be a parent of an active eating disorder child.”

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, approximately 30 million people in the U.S. will experience an eating disorder at some point in their lives.

“It’s not a choice," Natale explains, "It’s a mental health disorder."

Una Bella Vita is also currently hosting a raffle fundraiser, open through Thursday, September 25.