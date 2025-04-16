Foothills volunteers help out at local thrift shop benefitting families in need

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sorting through clothes, jewelry, and several other items, Coralie Nicol put back items in the Assistance League of Tucson’s thrift shop.

She’s one of the several volunteers from the Foothills who give up their time to help at the Midtown thrift shop.

Usually, they get about 30 people who are lined up at the door before they even open. Nicol said they can get up to hundreds of people a day.

They have several programs at the thrift store, including one that gives clothes and uniforms to kids, a program that gives clothes and items to victims of sexual assault, and one that gives away kitchen accessories to families.

They also have a program where they partner with Target and give kids gift cards that are usually about $100 to shop there. Some of the money that is made at the thrift shop goes to that program.

“When a customer tells you how much they love the store or how much they love our programs, or thanks us for what we’re doing, that’s enough for me,” Nicol said about why she volunteers.

The shop is open from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and on Saturdays they are open from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Anyone can donate Monday through Friday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. and from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Saturdays. They can donate in the back where there is a doorbell to ring.