Foothills neighbor worried speeding by this dangerous intersection could cause crashes

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — As a car whipped by in front of him, Leslie Ervin drove up to the intersection on Craycroft and Via Verdosa. In front of him, he watched as car after car sped past him.

“What I’m really worried about here Andrew is the dip in the road to the North,” Ervin told KGUN9 News reporter Andrew Christiansen.

He was talking about a dip in the road where cars disappear from sight if you were to look at them while they go downhill at the intersection.

It worries Ervin, who said if he can’t see a speeding car, it could result in him getting in a crash.

Whenever he drives with his daughter Maylin, he offers her words of advice even though she has her drivers license.

“I make sure I’m doubly, triply, quadruply sure that there are no cars coming, so I wait,” Maylin Ervin said.

Leslie Ervin said he contacted the Pima County Sheriff’s Department three times, and every time they have sent out a deputy.

“He told me that cars were coming down this hill at 65 and 70 miles an hour,” he said.

The speed limit on that part of Craycroft is 35 miles per hour, which means they’re going about double the speed limit. He said when they aren’t out there, people are back to speeding. That’s why Ervin said he’s hoping they enforce it more.

KGUN9 reached out to PCSD who did not get back to them about how often they patrol the area for speeders.

Depending on the incident, Pima County says consequences for speeding can range from fines to jail.

Ervin is also hoping the county lowers the speed limit to 30 and puts a flashing yellow light.

He said people who aren’t familiar with the area could be the ones who face the danger the most because they don’t know what to look out for.

“Someone may not get a warning that’s not familiar with it, and I think they face the greatest risk,” he said.