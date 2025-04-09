Foothills music school empowers students to learn and compete

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Camille Sheppard was only two years old when she started as a student at the Music and Dance Academy. She is now 14 years old and plays the piano.

The piano is just one of several instruments the music school teaches. They also have singing and dancing lessons. They teach all ages, from kids to adults, and have performed at events like the Tucson Meet Yourself Festival

Sheppard competed in New York at the Lincoln Center for the Golden Key competition, where she performed a duet. She said her teachers have taught her lessons not just about piano, but about other topics as well.

“It’s helped me grow as a person and gain my confidence, especially in recitals. It helps a lot to have kind of a sense of what it is to be in the public’s eye,” she said.

Recently, Sheppard said she learned how to play Claire de lune, which she is especially proud of.

The music school has an all-school recital on May 17 at the University of Arizona.