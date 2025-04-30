Foothills man goes missing Sunday

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sunrise and Kolb in front of the Bashas on Tuesday, a group of people gathered to make a plan to find Rana Dutta, 86, who went missing on Sunday around 7 P.M.

With fliers in hand, they all talked about which areas of town they would cover and hand out information about the missing Foothills man.

Among those people were Piyali Fordham, his daughter, and her husband. She said her father went missing on Sunday and was supposed to be at an appointment at Best Buy, but she doesn’t think he ever made it.

Dutta was last seen in Reddington Pass, wearing a dark colored shirt and jeans. Fordham said he has been starting to get confused lately, but she didn’t think it had gotten so bad.

Later on Sunday, Fordham said her father started knocking on doors near Bear Canyon and Snyder at about 6:30 P.M. She said one person did answer and called her mom before giving him directions and sending him on his way.

A Silver Alert went out on Monday, and she said he started knocking on doors again, and somebody called in. However, he continued to go missing.

“Dad we love you and you are so worth it. You are worth being found. Please come home. Please come home. You have so much more life to live and you had so many dreams,” Fordham said.

Fordham said he was driving a dark grey 2022 Subaru Forester. If you have any information, please call 9-1-1.