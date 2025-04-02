Foothills Church helps those in need with food pantry

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every week on Tuesday from 9 to noon, volunteers help put together bags of food at St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church.

People in need can get food items like canned food, rice, and pasta, and hygiene products. They also give away soap and cat, and dog food.

People in need who have a kitchen will get a bag of food that includes 12 items, like Vienna sausages, and people who live on the street will get items like peanut butter and water.

On average, the church said they usually get about ten to fifteen people every week.

Christine Gross, a volunteer at the church, said her views of homeless people have changed since she started volunteering.

“When I would see a homeless person, I used to avoid them. Now it’s like, hey, you need something to eat? You meet the people and you’re helping them, but they’re changing you too,” Gross said.

People can bring in food one Sunday a month. This Sunday, they are collecting at the side entrance of the church.

They have a list of food items they need in their newsletter. This Sunday will benefit the Emerge Center for Domestic Abuse.