Family of Foothills man remembers his life after disappearance and death

Pouring water into a green cup and on some rocks, Sampa Dutta remembered her husband Rana Dutta. The rocks were near Dutta’s body when he was found dead near Reddington Road and Camino Cartamo on April 30.

“Green was his favorite color,” Sampa commented about the cup.

As she poured water from a glass pitcher, the quiet sound of water accompanied a time of mourning.

Sampa and Rana’s daughter Piyali Fordham embraced her mom as they both remembered Rana’s life. He was an immigrant from India and refugee twice. He fled bombs in Japan during World War 2 and also fled Burma, eventually making it to Bangladesh.

Rana was in his mid-eighties when he passed away. Fordham remembers him as a man who would never get angry, someone who was soft spoken, and a gentle soul.

“He was just so smart, just the most amazing man. He was my hero,” Fordham said.

Rana had lived in the states for years, but recently moved to the Foothills permanently after being a snowbird there for 15 years. Fordham said he dreamed of living in the desert ever since he was a kid who watched western movies in India.

“He lived the American dream in every sense of the word,” Fordham said about her dad.

Her father was last seen in Reddington Pass. Fordham said he had some short-term memory issues about a month and a half ago, but there were never any major signs of memory issues.

“There was a couple of things, short-term memory stuff, but he’s never gotten lost before,” Fordham sad.

Rana knocked on doors on Sunday April 27 when he went missing. Some people gave him directions, but eventually sent him on his way.

Fordham said people like her father may not know their cardinal directions or even left from right, so it’s important to take further steps.

“Have them call a family member. Wait until the family member gets there. Don’t let them leave or call 911,” she said.

Fordham believes her father’s death was quick and painless and that he didn’t suffer. She does not feel any negative emotions towards people that turned him away, and said she forgives them.

“To whoever turned my dad away, we’re not holding it against you as a family. We are not holding anger or bitterness,” she said.

Fordham is appreciative of the people who helped him on his way and for the people who formed a search party when he was missing.

On Friday at 1 P.M., Dutta’s family is holding a celebration of life for him at Casas Church on La Cholla.

As Fordham and her mom Sampa looked out at the sunrise casting a shadow on the Santa Catalina Mountains, they remembered their father sitting down at a bench in the backyard and watching those same mountains.

Meanwhile, Fordham was hoping that if people were ever in a situation where a person like her dad were to approach them, that they remember to be kind.

“He believed the best in people and when he knocked on people’s doors, he really thought that he was going to get the help he needed. I know people tried. I know and I appreciate that,” Fordham said. “Just maybe go the extra mile, because it could be a matter of life and death.”