Cologuard Classic tees off at new venue, La Paloma Country Club

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cologuard Classic returns for its ninth year, but with a twist. This year, the event is taking place at La Paloma Country Club, marking its first appearance at this venue.

Geoff Hill, the executive director of Tucson Conquistadores, mentioned the changes brought by the new location: ““There’s different venues, and there’s different food and beverage experiences. The competition play is going to be a little bit different.”

The event will have over 40,000 attendees, with convenient parking at the University of Arizona agriculture center, just a few miles away.

The economic impact of the event is significant, and it is benefiting the Tucson economy.

“The event itself is going to leave more than $1 million that we can track directly,” said Felipe Garcia, president of Visit Tucson.

Beyond the economic boost, the event is all for a good cause, supporting colorectal cancer awareness and screening programs. The event provides once-in-a-lifetime experiences for over 250 colon cancer survivors, with proceeds also benefiting youth sports in Southern Arizona.

The Cologuard Classic at La Paloma promises a week of exciting golf action, with 78 top golfers competing for a $2.2 million purse. Throughout the week, the event will welcome 40,000 individuals, including volunteers, spectators, and workers.