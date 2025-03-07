Cologuard Classic returns to Tucson, boosting economy and community

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cologuard Classic is back in Tucson for its eighth year and its second at La Paloma Country Club, bringing top PGA Tour Champions golfers and a significant impact beyond the course.

The tournament, hosted by the Tucson Conquistadors, raises funds for youth sports programs and colon cancer awareness in Southern Arizona.

“We’re a little bit more centrally located compared to where we were at Omni Tucson National, so we have more community partners than ever, and a lot more people are getting engaged,” said Geoff Hill, executive director of the Tucson Conquistadors.

This year’s field includes top-ranked players such as Stewart Cink, Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer, and Padraig Harrington.

Beyond golf, the tournament provides an economic boost to Tucson, generating an estimated $20 million in local impact. “There’s a lot of hotels, restaurants, and local businesses that benefit from it,” Hill said.

One of those businesses is Frost Gelato, which saw a spike in customers last year. “It was great that they moved the venue over to La Paloma,” said Jeff Kaiserman, co-founder of Frost Gelato and Haute Coffee. “We saw a lot of traffic all day and even into the evening hours.”

Kaiserman is preparing for another busy weekend, increasing staff, and expecting a 10-20% rise in business. “Events like this bring in new faces, out-of-town guests, and really help boost the economy,” he said.

The 78-player tournament features a $2.2 million purse. Every ticket purchase supports local causes. Parking and free admission are available at the University of Arizona Agricultural Center at Campbell Avenue and Roger Road.