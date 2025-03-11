Cologuard Classic economically benefits Foothills and local area

The Cologuard Classic took place this past weekend and it brought in thousands of people. Last year, the Cologuard Classic said it brought in 38 thousand people and organizers believe this year brought even more people.

Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine saw a twenty percent boost in business from the golf tournament.

“We saw an influx of people and around the community we saw a lot of more patronage in general,” general manager Luis Campos said.

The restaurant is seeing new customers and also customers that have been to the tournament and Inca’s before.

“Diversity of people is always really good….so getting people from Phoenix or out of state,” Campos said.

Assistant manager Elena Campos said having so many more people in the Foothills this past weekend also helps out other local businesses.

“There’s a ton of hidden gems in Tucson that are very much found by word of mouth,” she said.

The golf tournament itself is also helping Southern Arizona.

Since 2018 when Cologuard became the title sponsor, the Cologuard Classic said they’ve donated over three million dollars to colon cancer awareness and Southern Arizona youth sports.

This year they said fans raised over six thousand dollars for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Exact Sciences is going to donate another ten thousand dollars.

It’s big events like the golf tournament that Inca’s said connects the community overall.

“It’s not only about the food, it’s also about the experience and how it sells you and how you feel when you experience it,” Elena Campos said.