Catalina Foothills School District welcomes students back with new projects and initiatives

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Catalina Foothills School District starts its new academic year today, welcoming students back to classrooms with several exciting updates and initiatives.

Julie Farbarik, Director of Community Relations, highlighted the district's key developments at Catalina Foothills High School. "First, we are opening our new guitar and orchestra building. We’re adding seven new buses to our fleet. We have a brand new college and career counselor focusing on students' plans after high school and new initiatives in math and STEM."

To ensure a smooth transition, especially for incoming freshmen, the district held a new student orientation last week. Farbarik said, "Our orientation is a student-led program by our Link Crew. Each Link Crew member, who is a junior or senior, is assigned a group of freshmen to help them get acclimated."

With 45 fully staffed teachers, the district is ready for another successful year. The guitar and orchestra building, completed last month, will provide students with an additional space to learn.

In addition to the new projects and initiatives, this will be the second year the Catalina Foothills School District will begin on a Monday. Farbarik says this is because they want the students to be able to jump right into the school year at the very start.