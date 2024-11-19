Catalina Foothills High School girls swim and dive team wins state championship

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Catalina Foothills High School girls swim and dive team secured the state championship last week, earning its 13th state title since 2000. For swimmers Amber Janky and Leila Stafford, this victory is especially meaningful as it’s their first state championship.

Janky, a senior, and Stafford, a sophomore, helped secure the win in their final relay. Janky mentioned the co-captain's words, telling the team that finishing in the top three in their relay would secure the win. Their performance not only earned the team the state title but also individual recognition for their hard work.

Both swimmers have been involved in competitive swimming since they were five years old. Janky explained that club swimming is often more intensive than high school competition, and both athletes are motivated by older athletes who set the standard high.

“I think being a swimmer has made me a well-rounded person,” said Janky.

“Winning this championship is definitely going to keep me motivated for the rest of it,” said Stafford.

For Janky, winning the state championship in her senior year is a perfect way to wrap up her high school swimming career, as she recently committed to swim at San Diego State University and Stafford plans to continue swimming through high school.