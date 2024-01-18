BMX Athletes drop in to target bullying at Catalina Foothills HS

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly half of U.S. teens report they’ve been cyber-bullied, according to the Pew Research Center.

One group is traveling to high schools across the country, hoping to flip the narrative while flipping through the air.

The ‘No Hate Tour’ kicked off a 13-week tour at Catalina Foothills High School on Wednesday.

BMX athletes used their exciting sport to open up a conversation about bullying.

“Until we bring more attention to the fact that you can make a difference, then it’s gonna keep continuing,” said Zachary ‘Catfish’ Yankush, an emcee and BMX athlete.

They are taking a stand against a problem that’s ever-evolving.

“I think definitely for our generation it’s more focused online,” Alex Abeyta, a Catalina Foothills senior, said about bullying. “We don’t see it as much in person. And that’s why it’s more important that it’s talked about because it’s kind of a hidden thing.”

“To be bullied behind a screen, they don’t know who’s making fun of them,” said Yankush. “If you see something, if you see somebody in need, let one of the faculty members know. Because you could be saving somebody’s life.”

These riders are going to extremes to keep kids safe.

Yankush says what got him bullied in high school is also what got him through that experience.

“[I was] getting made fun of for riding BMX, but that was my escape,” said Yankush. “That was my psychiatrist, that was my therapist. When I had problems, I’d just ride my bike, because I can’t focus on anything else that’s going on around me, because I have to balance… The camaraderie that you find in BMX is unmatched anywhere else.”

The athletes are encouraging these kids to find that passion.

“Cause right now is that prime time to really, really get good at things,” said 10-time X Games medalist Morgan Wade. “Learn trades, do whatever you wanna do. Figure out whatever you wanna do and go there.”

“Find people who you have common interests with,” said Abeyta. “Find people who you know are like-minded, like you.”

The Tour partners with the U.S. Marines. It’s been going on for 25 years.