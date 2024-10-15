As weather cools, watch out for dangerous plants that could harm you and your pet

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the weather cools and outdoor activities pick up in Southern Arizona, it's essential to be mindful of plants that could pose a danger to both you and your pets.

Arizona is home to about 4,000 species of plants, with 300 of them considered dangerous to humans and animals according to the Arizona Native Plant Society. One of the most common plants to watch out for is the oleander, a non-native species that may look beautiful but is highly toxic.

According to Starr Ferrell of the Coronado National Forest, non-native plants around homes are particularly dangerous.

"Non-native plants that are around your house are going to be more poisonous for your animals," Ferrell said. "So things like the oleanders, the firesticks, lady’s slippers—those are things that are going to really affect the animals."

In nature, plants such as poison ivy and the prickly pear cactus are additional threats. Ferrell recommends carrying a comb to remove cactus spines from your pet's body and bringing antibiotic ointment for emergencies.

Other dangerous plants include: the Castor bean, Morning Glory and the Desert Rose.

While many plants can be harmful, Ferrell says wildlife, like rattlesnakes, often poses a greater threat.

“The plants I can see, I can deal with. I can pull that cholla out of his little leg,” Ferrell said. “But if we’re going along and a rattlesnake comes out, that’s a quick response that I may not have been anticipating.”

If you do notice signs your pet may have been poisoned, contact a vet immediately.