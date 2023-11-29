Foothills store raises $2.5 million for southern Arizona charities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Women's Exchange Specialties of Tucson (The West) has a long history of giving back to neighbors.

"In the 55 years that we've existed, we have given over $2.5 million to Tucson charities. We exist to help our community," Eileen Aird, President of The West.

It's run by mostly retired women who volunteer and fill the space with gifts and needlework. 100% of the store’s profits, sales tax free, go directly to charities in southern Arizona of their choosing.

"It's a great place for someone new in the community to come and volunteer because you meet other women who are also interested in donating or giving to charity," said Aird.

The West has a big emphasis on serving women and children in town.

For more information on how to get involved with The West, visit their website or call (520) 299-1044.