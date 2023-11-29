Watch Now
Foothills store raises $2.5 million for southern Arizona charities

The Women's Exchange Specialities of Tucson (WEST) aims to serve women and children in town
Brooke Chau, KGUN9
Posted at 5:53 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 08:00:48-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Women's Exchange Specialties of Tucson (The West) has a long history of giving back to neighbors.

"In the 55 years that we've existed, we have given over $2.5 million to Tucson charities. We exist to help our community," Eileen Aird, President of The West.

It's run by mostly retired women who volunteer and fill the space with gifts and needlework. 100% of the store’s profits, sales tax free, go directly to charities in southern Arizona of their choosing.

"It's a great place for someone new in the community to come and volunteer because you meet other women who are also interested in donating or giving to charity," said Aird.

For more information on how to get involved with The West, visit their website or call (520) 299-1044.

