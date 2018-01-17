Chandler PD: Woman called 911, admitted to strangling her mother

A woman called Chandler police and told them she "strangled her mother". Police found a dead body at the residence and arrested the woman.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler police say a woman called 911 Tuesday afternoon and said that she had strangled her mother.

Police say when they got to the home near Rural Road and Chandler Boulevard they found the woman’s 80-year-old mother dead in her bed.

Fifty-nine-year-old Elizabeth Ramirez stayed on scene and was arrested by police.

Police have not released any more details on what led to the incident, or any motive associated.

Ramirez will be booked on one count of second-degree murder. 

 

