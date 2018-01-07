Chandler FD: Man dies after being electrocuted in garage

Partly Cloudy
Chandler Fire officials say a 28-year-old man died after being electrocuted while working in his garage. It is unclear what caused the electrocution.
CHANDLER, AZ - Chandler police are investigating after a man was found electrocuted in his garage while working with tools.
Fire officials say a 28-year-old man was found dead at the home near Cooper Road and Chandler Boulevard from an apparent accidental electrocution.
Authorities say the man was working inside the garage with some type of tool at the time, but it is unclear if the equipment caused the electrocution.