Arizona cuts SNAP staff by 36%, creating application backlog

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Economic Security had to cut staffing this past summer due to federal funding cuts, and it is now creating a backlog of applications for SNAP benefits.

A spokesperson for the department said DES is currently processing an estimated 54,000 new and renewal applications, with 18,000 of those over 30 days old.

DES attributes the backlog to staff reductions “that were necessitated by a decrease in federal funding earlier this year.”

“Nevertheless, we are evaluating all available resources to tackle the current challenges and remain committed to providing recipients with their benefits as swiftly as possible, recognizing that these benefits can be critically important for families,” a statement read.

Regina Myers is one of those awaiting her application to be reviewed and approved.

She tells ABC15 that she applied for benefits in September and hasn't heard back. Myers is using money for bills and her mortgage to make sure she has food for her family of five, which includes two teenage boys.

“What are we supposed to do before we're feeling bad? We aren't going to give our kids a Christmas now. We're feeling horrible. They're not gonna have a house or a Christmas or food,” said Myers.

Myers said her husband lost his job of 20 years and has applied to hundreds of jobs. She said this is the second time they have had to apply for SNAP benefits.

“My husband and I are gonna have to stop eating so my kids can eat. It's that bad,” she said, “we don't know what else to do.”

DES said the number of staff members to determine SNAP eligibility has decreased from 1,370 in July 2024 to 880 in July 2025, which is a 36% decrease.

“This decreased capacity means that processing applications and answering phone inquiries to assist Arizona families is taking longer, as we have significantly less staff to process applications,” a spokesperson for the department said in a statement.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

The delay in approving benefits raises questions about whether Arizona is not following the standards set by federal law. The Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 requires all states give eligible households SNAP benefits within 30 days of application.

Arizona is not currently on any corrective action plans by the federal government because of their processing times.

ABC15 reached out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture as they provide funding to states to see if other states are experiencing backlogs like Arizona. They did not answer that question, but said as of their latest review of processing application timelines, Arizona's rate in 2023 was 91.47%.

We reached out to DES about Myers case as it has been nearly three months without an approval.

Shortly after ABC15 asked questions about her case, Myers said DES updated her account and approved her SNAP benefits.

In an email, she thanked ABC15 saying her “thoughts and prayers are with the remaining 17,999 individuals still awaiting assistance.”

FULL STATEMENT:

DES is currently processing an estimated 54,000 new and renewal applications, of which 18,000 are over 30 days old.

Staff reductions that were necessitated by a decrease in federal funding earlier this year have directly affected our ability to serve Arizonans, leading to delays for individuals applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Nevertheless, we are evaluating all available resources to tackle the current challenges and remain committed to providing recipients with their benefits as swiftly as possible, recognizing that these benefits can be critically important for families.

The number of staff members available to determine eligibility has decreased from 1,370 in July 2024 to 880 in July 2025 (a 36% decrease) following the staff reduction. This decreased capacity means that processing applications and answering phone inquiries to assist Arizona families is taking longer, as we have significantly less staff to process applications.

DES receives approximately 39,700 new and 15,100 renewal applications every month. With current workload and staffing levels, on average, it is taking about 28 days to provide an applicant with an initial determination. However, 96.6% of SNAP applicants who qualify for expedited processing are receiving their determinations within the required 7-day timeframe. SNAP requires that applicants participate in an interview in order to confirm information shared on their application and DES employees are also required to verify that information. This can take multiple communications with multiple people, including an applicant's employer, which adds time to the determination process.