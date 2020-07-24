Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Virginia evicts Confederate monuments from its state Capitol

items.[0].videoTitle
Virginia has removed from its iconic state capitol the busts and a statue honoring Confederate generals and officials. That includes a bronze statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee positioned in the same spot where he stood to assume command of the state’s armed forces in the Civil War nearly 160 years ago.
Virginia evicts Confederate monuments from its state Capitol
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-24 13:23:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has removed from its iconic state capitol the busts and a statue honoring Confederate generals and officials.

That includes a bronze statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee positioned in the same spot where he stood to assume command of the state’s armed forces in the Civil War nearly 160 years ago.

Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn quietly ordered the Lee statue and busts of generals J.E.B. Stuart, Stonewall Jackson, Confederate President Jefferson Davis, and others removed from the historic Old House Chamber.

A crew worked through the night Thursday to have them out of the Capitol by Friday morning.

The other Confederate statues removed included:

  • Joseph E. Johnston
  • Fitzhugh Lee
  • Alexander H. Stephens
  • Thomas Bocock
  • Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson
  • James E.B. "Jeb" Stuart
  • Jefferson F. Davis
  • Matthew F. Maury
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!