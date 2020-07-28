Menu

US attorney: Feds will stay in Portland until attacks end

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Federal officers walk out in formation to launch tear gas at demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 7:45 PM, Jul 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-27 23:03:13-04

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A top official says federal militarized officers will remain in Portland, Oregon, until attacks on the U.S. courthouse cease.

The mayors of six U.S. cities are appealing to Congress to make it illegal for the U.S. government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them. The mayors of Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Kansas City, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Washington wrote to leaders of the U.S. House and Senate pushing for limits on agent deployments.

Early Monday, U.S. agents repeatedly fired what appeared to be tear gas, flash bangs and pepper balls at protesters.

Portland Police also reported that Molotov cocktails and firearms have been confiscated near the courthouse. Two people were reportedly detained near the courthouse on Sunday as at least one gun shot was heard near the presence of federal agents.

