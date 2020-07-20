Menu

Thousands to walk off job Monday to protest racial inequality

Elaine Thompson/AP
Agatha Emanuel holds a sign at an outdoor prayer vigil for racial justice at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Seattle. The vigil follows ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 5:17 AM, Jul 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-20 08:54:25-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Organizers of a national workers strike say tens of thousands are set to walk off the job Monday morning in more than two dozen U.S. cities, to protest systemic racism and economic inequality that has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” essential workers such as nursing home employees, janitors and delivery men and women will join fast food, ride-share and airport workers in events targeting corporations and government leaders.

Where work stoppages are not possible for a full day, participants will either picket during a lunch break or observe moments of silence to honor Black lives lost to police violence, organizers said.

Strikers are demanding sweeping action by corporations and government to confront systemic racism and economic inequality that limits mobility and career advancement for many Black and Latino workers, who make up a disproportionate number of those earning less than a living wage.

Major actions are expected in New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Los Angeles.

