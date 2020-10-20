Student's name in Indiana listed as 'Black Guy' in yearbook photo

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Officials with Brown County Schools are investigating an apparent racial incident where a Black student was referred to in a photo caption as "Black Guy" and not by his name.

Apparent photos of the yearbook purporting to show the error that has been posted to social media indicate it was a photo of one of the school's basketball teams.

Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack and high school Principal Matthew Stark issued a letter dated Monday that called the incident "a truly reprehensible error."

"We acknowledge that yearbook is the only class at this school where all assignments and homework are published for all to see," the statement reads. "We strive for perfection and hope any errors are minor and inconsequential. This is not an inconsequential error."

The district has an ongoing investigation and consequences will be determined when the investigation is completed, according to the superintendent and principal's statement.

"Our district has been working to advance equity and inclusion for all protected classes; however, an occasion like this evidences the need for expanded response," the statement reads. "We are committed to ensuring that Brown County Schools provide a welcoming, safe, inclusive, and equitable school community. We remain relentless in our pursuit of the same."

The letter said the district "is working collaboratively with the student's family to find ways to rectify the situation."

The district also said in the letter that the error is a "clear violation of our nondiscrimination policy."

Hammack also addressed the situation in a Facebook Live video on the Brown County Schools - Superintendent page.

This story was first reported by Bob Blake at WRTV in Indianapolis, Indiana.