St. Louis police officer dies following shooting that led to extended stand-off

Jeff Roberson/AP
Police work near the scene of a shooting Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The St. Louis Police Department says two of their officers have been shot and a suspect is believed to be barricaded in a house nearby. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 4:25 AM, Aug 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-31 08:57:58-04

Authorities say a St. Louis police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a shooting on the city’s south side has died.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tamarris L. Bohannon had been with the department for nearly four years.

St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman Officer Michelle Woodling says a second officer who was shot in the leg was treated and released after the shooting around 6 p.m. Saturday in the South Grand neighborhood.

The gunman barricaded himself inside a home and police negotiated with him for nearly 12 hours before the 43-year-old was taken into custody Sunday morning.

Police have released no details about his arrest.

