Saints' Jenkins joins CNN as social justice contributor

Butch Dill/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, then-Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins will join CNN as a contributor focusing on racial and social justice, the network announced Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jun 15, 2020
ATLANTA (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins is joining CNN as a contributor focusing on racial and social justice.

Malcom posted the news on Twitter.

"Proud to join the @CNN family today as a regular contributor," Malcolm tweeted. "Looking forward to being heard."

Jenkins says he believes he can "be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives" to promoting equality through legislation and other reforms.

Jenkins is an 11-year NFL veteran out of Ohio State who has won Super Bowls with both New Orleans and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jenkins says his motivation to join CNN stems from his experience addressing inequalities in criminal justice and educational systems affecting members of "marginalized communities."

