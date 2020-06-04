Menu

Robbery suspect fatally shot by police while kneeling in San Francisco Bay area

Ben Margot/AP
A sign alerting customers to a closed Walgreens store is seen on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Vallejo, Calif. A person was shot by police when people began breaking into stores late Monday, and another round of violence erupted late Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The shooting occurred when a group that had entered a Walgreens rammed a police officer outside, City Manager Greg Nyhoff said in a statement, he did not say whether the suspect survived. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jun 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-04 11:32:12-04

SAN FRANCISCO — A man suspected of robbing a pharmacy in the San Francisco Bay area was fatally shot by officers who thought a hammer he was carrying in his waistband was a firearm, police said Wednesday.

Details of the shooting were revealed even as some California counties and cities began plans to end curfews after days of largely peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Sean Monterrosa, 22, of San Francisco is the first confirmed death at the hands of law enforcement related to smash-and-grabs and protests in California since Floyd’s death.

Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said officers were responding to calls of looting at a Walgreens early Tuesday when the shooting occurred.

Officers said Monterrosa began running toward a car when he suddenly stopped, got on his knees and placed his hands above his waist, revealing what appeared to be the butt of a firearm in his waistband.

“This individual appeared to be running toward the black sedan when suddenly he stopped, taking a kneeling position, and placing his hands above his waist, revealing what appeared to be the butt of a handgun,” Williams said.

An officer shot five times through a police car window, striking him once.

The object Monterrosa had turned out to be a 15-inch hammer that was tucked into the poclet of his sweatshirt, according to the chief.

“The intent was to stop the looting and arrest any perpetrators if necessary. The officers reacted to a perceived threat,” Williams said.

John Burris, an attorney for the family, said he is appalled police would shoot at a person who was on his knees with his hands raised.

The officer who shot Monterrosa is an 18-year veteran of the force and has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

The latest information on the peaceful protests happening across the nation following the death of George Floyd.