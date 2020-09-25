Publisher: 2 reporters arrested during Kentucky protests

The publisher of an online news website says two of the site's reporters were arrested while covering protests of a grand jury's decision not to indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Daily Caller publisher Neil Patel says the two reporters were peacefully doing their jobs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday night when they were detained. Police on Thursday confirmed that Shelby Talcott was charged with failure to disperse and unlawful assembly and Jorge Ventura was charged with failure to disperse and violation of curfew.

No further details were released by authorities.

Talcott confirmed Thursday evening that she had been released, and that "it was a scary experience to be arrested for doing my job."

Protesters poured into the streets around the country Wednesday to protest the Kentucky jury's decision.