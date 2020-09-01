Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Protesters take to streets in South Los Angeles following fatal deputy-involved shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Christian Monterrosa
Christian Monterrosa/AP
Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department after they shot and killed Dijon Kizzee, a black man, on August 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
Protesters take to streets in South Los Angeles following fatal deputy-involved shooting
Posted at 5:32 AM, Sep 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-01 09:02:43-04

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting of a Black man by two deputies in South L.A.

Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean told the Los Angeles Times that the deputies tried to stop the man for riding a bike in violation of vehicle codes. The man dropped his bike and ran, and the deputies chased him.

Dean said the man punched a deputy in the face and dropped a bundle of clothes he was carrying. A gun fell out of the bundle, and the deputies fatally shot him.

The Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter later called for protesters to take to the streets in South Los Angeles. Between 75 and 100 people showed up to call justice for the man who was killed.

The sheriff's office is asking for patience with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson