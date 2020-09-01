Protesters take to streets in South Los Angeles following fatal deputy-involved shooting

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting of a Black man by two deputies in South L.A.

Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean told the Los Angeles Times that the deputies tried to stop the man for riding a bike in violation of vehicle codes. The man dropped his bike and ran, and the deputies chased him.

Dean said the man punched a deputy in the face and dropped a bundle of clothes he was carrying. A gun fell out of the bundle, and the deputies fatally shot him.

The Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter later called for protesters to take to the streets in South Los Angeles. Between 75 and 100 people showed up to call justice for the man who was killed.

The sheriff's office is asking for patience with the investigation.