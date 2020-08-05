Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Proposal to disband Minneapolis police blocked from ballot

items.[0].image.alt
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP
FILE - This combination of file photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Prosecutors say they may revisit the issue of audio-visual coverage of the trials of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Proposal to disband Minneapolis police blocked from ballot
Posted at 4:44 PM, Aug 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-05 19:44:51-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis commission says it needs more time to review a City Council amendment to dismantle the Police Department in the wake of George Floyd's death, ending the possibility of voters deciding the issue in November.

The Charter Commission has expressed concern that the process to change the city's charter was being rushed.

Some commissioners said they were more concerned with making the right changes rather than making them fast.

The amendment would have replaced the Police Department with a "Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention" that backers said would take a more "holistic" approach.

That approach hasn't been fully defined.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!