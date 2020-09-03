Menu

Portland protests set up clash between journalists, police

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2020, file photo, Portland police take control of the streets after making arrests on the scene of the nightly protests, at a Portland police precinct in Portland, Ore. Reporters — whether they're from major media outlets, freelancers or self-proclaimed “citizen journalists" — say they are doing their job and law enforcement is hindering that work. Police say protesters have masqueraded as journalists and then set fires or thrown fireworks, making it a struggle to figure out who is a real reporter during the pandemonium. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein, File)
Posted at 4:39 PM, Sep 03, 2020
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Journalists have been covering protests in Portland, Oregon, for three months. But in the chaos, some have been injured or arrested.

Whether they are from major media outlets, freelancers, or self-proclaimed "citizen journalists," reporters say they're doing their job and law enforcement is hindering that work.

Police say protesters have masqueraded as journalists and then set fires or thrown fireworks, making it a struggle to figure out who's a real reporter during the pandemonium.

Journalists typically wear clothing that says "press" and has badges that clearly identify them as reporters.

