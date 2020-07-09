Menu

Police: Black man's hanging death in California was suicide

AP
This undated photo provided by the family of Robert Fuller via Najee Ali shows Robert Fuller, who was found dead Wednesday, June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree in Poncitlán Square, in Palmdale, Calif. (Courtesy of Robert Fuller Family via AP)
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 09, 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A police investigation confirmed suicide was the cause of death of a Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California city park last month.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials made the announcement at a Thursday news conference.

The body of 24-year-old Robert Fuller was found early on June 10 in a park near City Hall in Palmdale.

Sheriff's deputies found no evidence of a crime and an autopsy conducted the next day produced an initial finding of suicide.

That outraged Fuller's family, who said he wouldn't have taken his own life.

They said authorities were too quick to dismiss the possibility it was a crime.

