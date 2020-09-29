Oregon governor asks for review of police response to Saturday protest in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she has asked law enforcement leaders to review “any alleged incidents” involving their officers during a protest in Portland late Saturday into early Sunday.

The governor said in a series of tweets Sunday evening that she's committed to building trust in the community.

Officers were criticized online over the weekend after a news photographer was seen on video being pushed to the ground by an officer.

"Free speech and free press are two of my core values. I take the use of physical force by law enforcement officers seriously, whether it involves members of the public or the media," Brown said. "Journalists and law enforcement officers have difficult jobs to do during these demonstrations, but I do still believe that we can protect free speech and keep the peace."

I have asked Superintendent Hampton, Sheriff Reese, and Chief Lovell to review any alleged incidents involving officers from each of their agencies during joint operations last night. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) September 28, 2020

I am committed to continuing to do the hard work to build trust in our communities as we work toward police accountability and racial justice. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) September 28, 2020

Another video shows an officer apparently deploying a chemical spray in a man's face.

Police had declared an unlawful assembly during the protest, saying objects were thrown at officers.

Police also seized bear spray, a baton and a drone in separate stops or arrests.

An area of Portland's downtown has been the site of almost nightly protests against police brutality and systemic racism since the early summer.