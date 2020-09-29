Menu

Oregon governor asks for review of police response to Saturday protest in Portland

Portland police run through a park during protests, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland. The protests, which began over the killing of George Floyd, often result frequent clashes between protesters and law enforcement. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 5:48 AM, Sep 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-29 08:58:33-04

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she has asked law enforcement leaders to review “any alleged incidents” involving their officers during a protest in Portland late Saturday into early Sunday.

The governor said in a series of tweets Sunday evening that she's committed to building trust in the community.

Officers were criticized online over the weekend after a news photographer was seen on video being pushed to the ground by an officer.

"Free speech and free press are two of my core values. I take the use of physical force by law enforcement officers seriously, whether it involves members of the public or the media," Brown said. "Journalists and law enforcement officers have difficult jobs to do during these demonstrations, but I do still believe that we can protect free speech and keep the peace."

Another video shows an officer apparently deploying a chemical spray in a man's face.

Police had declared an unlawful assembly during the protest, saying objects were thrown at officers.
Police also seized bear spray, a baton and a drone in separate stops or arrests.

An area of Portland's downtown has been the site of almost nightly protests against police brutality and systemic racism since the early summer.

