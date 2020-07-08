Oprah, Lionsgate to help adapt The 1619 Project for film, TV

Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate are partnering with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to adapt The New York Times' 1619 Project for film and television.

Lionsgate said Wednesday that it will work alongside "The 1619 Project" architect Hannah-Jones to develop a multi-media history of the legacy of slavery in America for a worldwide audience.

"We took very seriously our duty to find TV and film partners that would respect and honor the work and mission of The 1619 Project, that understood our vision and deep moral obligation to doing justice to these stories. Through every step of the process, Lionsgate and its leadership have shown themselves to be that partner and it is a dream to be able to produce this work with Ms. Oprah Winfrey, a trailblazer and beacon to so many Black journalists," said Ms. Hannah-Jones in the news release. "I am excited for this opportunity to extend the breadth and reach of The 1619 Project and to introduce these stories of Black resistance and resilience to even more American households."

"The 1619 Project" launched in August 2019 in an issue of The New York Times Magazine to mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to the American continent.

"From the first moment I read The 1619 Project and immersed myself in Nikole Hannah-Jones's transformative work, I was moved, deepened and strengthened by her empowering historical analysis," said Winfrey in the release. "I am honored to be a part of Nikole's vision to bring this project to a global audience."

Hannah-Jones will be a creative leader and producer in developing films, tv series, documentaries, and more inspired by the reporting.