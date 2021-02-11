Menu

Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder, former AG William Barr blocked the deal

Cedric Hohnstadt/AP
In this courtroom sketch, Thomas Lane makes an appearance in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis. Lane and two other Minneapolis police officers have been charged with aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by the Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)
Derek Chauvin
Posted at 10:55 AM, Feb 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-11 12:55:43-05

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd’s death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year.

Two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks say the deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after riots and arson damaged a swath of south Minneapolis.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

The officials said Barr rejected the deal in part because he felt it was too soon as the investigation into Floyd’s death was still in its relative infancy.

