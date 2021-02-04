Menu

NYPD official who oversaw department's Equal Employment Opportunity Division fired over racist posts

Mary Altaffer/AP
A detail including the badge and shield of one of the newest members of the New York City police is seen during his graduation ceremony, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in New York. Over 400 men and women took the oath of office and pledged to protect the people of New York City in a in a ceremony held at the Madison Square Garden Theatre. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 5:17 AM, Feb 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-04 07:58:18-05

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department’s former workplace harassment czar has been fired over allegations he posted hateful messages online.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea’s decision on Wednesday to fire Deputy Inspector James Kobel came about three weeks after Kobel submitted retirement paperwork in an attempt to avoid a departmental disciplinary proceeding.

“His misconduct was so egregious and so contradicts the values of this department that ultimate accountability was essential,” the NYPD said in a statement, according to the New York Times.

At an internal disciplinary trial last month, Kobel was found to have violated multiple department rules and regulations. Kobel did not attend the trial.

A message seeking comment was left with Kobel’s union.

Kobel was accused of posting attacks on Black and Jewish people, women, and members of the LGBTQ community on an anonymous message board.

The New York Times reports that Kobel will keep his pension.

