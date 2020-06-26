Menu

North Carolina speedway owner offers 'Bubba Rope' for sale

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
John Bazemore/AP
FILE - In this June 22, 2020, file photo, Bubba Wallace takes a selfie of himself and of other drivers who had pushed his car to the front in the pits at Talladega Superspeedway before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. The noose found hanging in Wallace's garage stall at Talladega had been there since at least last October, federal authorities said Tuesday, June 23, in announcing there will be no charges filed in an incident that rocked NASCAR and its only fulltime Black driver. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Posted at 9:50 AM, Jun 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-26 12:50:44-04

DANBURY, N.C. (AP) — The owner of a North Carolina speedway advertised "Bubba Rope" for sale on a social media marketplace page days after NASCAR found a noose in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace.

Mike Fulp, the owner of the half-mile 311 Speedway in Stokes County, advertised the rope in a pitch on Facebook Marketplace that read: "Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great.''

The post was removed by midday Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the North Carolina governor was among the many critics of the ad.

