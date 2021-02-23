Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

No charges will be filed against Rochester officers involved in Daniel Prude's death

items.[0].image.alt
Ted Shaffrey/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, Joe Prude, brother of Daniel Prude, right, and his son Armin, stand with a picture of Daniel Prude in Rochester, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffre, File)
Rochester Daniel Prude
Posted at 2:53 PM, Feb 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-23 16:56:49-05

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A grand jury will not seek charges against officers shown on body camera video holding Daniel Prude down naked and handcuffed on a city street last winter until he stopped breathing.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the decision Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Black man’s death last March sparked nightly protests in Rochester, New York, after the video was released nearly six months later.

The video made public on Sept. 4 shows Prude handcuffed and naked with a spit hood over his head as an officer pushes his face against the ground.

Lawyers for the seven police officers suspended over Prude’s death have said they were strictly following their training.

The county medical examiner listed the manner of death as a homicide.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.