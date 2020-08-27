NFL teams cancel practice in response to Blake shooting

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Football Team and Green Bay Packers all canceled practices in an apparent response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

The Jets provided no immediate details on their decision to not practice Thursday. The Colts posted a statement on Twitter, saying they would not hold their scheduled practice session.

“Instead, the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities,” the statement said.

The Washington Football Team was scheduled to practice at FedEx Field.

Blake was shot by police officers, apparently in the back, on Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside.

The protests weren’t limited to the NFL. The Milwaukee Bucks opted not to play in their playoff game Wednesday, and two other games were postponed later in the day.

Three Major League Baseball games were also postponed. Games between the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee, Seattle Mariners and Padres in San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants in San Francisco were called off hours before they were set to begin.

Players and teams from the WNBA, MLS and tennis also sat out their competitions Wednesday night.