NFL players join petition to have Clemson remove John C. Calhoun's name from honors college amid protests

NFL players DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson have joined in on a petition that's seeking Clemson University to remove John C. Calhoun's name from the honors college amid protests.

The petition to get the name removed was created by Clemson student Roann Abdeladl.

According to the school's website, the university sits on the same land that Calhoun's Fort Hill Plantation once did.

The website also states that Calhoun enslaved 70-80 African-Americans.

On Instagram, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hopkins posted that he doesn't mention the name of the university because of Calhoun.

"As we watch everything happening in the world, I want to bring up something that has been bothering me for a long time in my community. Clemson University still honors the name of a well-known slave owner and pro-slavery politician John C. Calhoun on its buildings, signs, and in the name of its honors program. I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and purposely do not mention the University’s name before NFL games because of it. I am joining the voices of the students and faculty who have restarted this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College. I urge all Clemson students, football players, and alumni to join us, so the next generation of young Black leaders can be proud of the institution they graduate from. Now is the time for a change. Please help us by signing and sharing this petition here."

Watson tweeted his support of the university removing Calhoun's name.

"Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way," Watson tweeted. "His name should be removed from all University property and programming. I am joining the students, faculty & DeAndre to restart this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College."