Netflix CEO donating $120 million to historically black colleges and universities

Jacques Brinon/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2014, file photo, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings arrives for the 'Netflix' Launch Party in Paris. Hastings made the surprise announcement at the end of a presentation Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Las Vegas at CES, a showcase for gadgets and technology services. Netflix has begun streaming its Internet video service in 130 more countries, nearly completing its expansion a year ahead of schedule. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)
Posted at 6:59 AM, Jun 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-17 09:59:12-04

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities.

The couple is giving $40 million to each of three institutions: the United Negro College Fund, Spelman College and Morehouse College. The organizations said it is the largest individual gift in support of student scholarships at HBCUs.

Hastings has a history of supporting educational causes, including charter schools. He launched a $100 million education fund in 2016, beginning with money toward college scholarships for black and Latino students.

Business leaders have pledged solidarity with the black community amid ongoing protests over police brutality.

America In Crisis