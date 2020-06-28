Mississippi lawmakers close to removing Confederate elements from state flag

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers are close to erasing the Confederate battle emblem from the 126-year-old state flag.

The symbol is under criticism amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.

The House and Senate voted Saturday to file a bill to remove the symbol that many see as racist. They could vote on that bill Sunday. A committee would design a new flag including the words “In God We Trust.”

Voters would decide in November whether to endorse that design.

Religious, education, sports and business leaders are pushing legislators to remove the Confederate symbol.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Saturday he will sign a bill to change the flag.