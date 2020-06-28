Menu

Larry Eubanks of Star waves the current Mississippi state flag as he sits before the front of the Capitol, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. While a supporter of the current flag, Eubanks says he would hope lawmakers would allow a proposed flag change to be decided by the registered voters. The current state flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi lawmakers close to removing Confederate elements from state flag
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers are close to erasing the Confederate battle emblem from the 126-year-old state flag.

The symbol is under criticism amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.

The House and Senate voted Saturday to file a bill to remove the symbol that many see as racist. They could vote on that bill Sunday. A committee would design a new flag including the words “In God We Trust.”

Voters would decide in November whether to endorse that design.

Religious, education, sports and business leaders are pushing legislators to remove the Confederate symbol.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Saturday he will sign a bill to change the flag.

