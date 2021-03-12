Minneapolis to pay family of George Floyd $27 million

The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $27 million to the family of George Floyd to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Minneapolis City Council made the announcement on Friday following a closed session. The settlement includes $500,000 to the neighborhood in which Floyd was killed.

The Floyd family had filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city in July. That lawsuit also named the four officers involved in his arrest.

Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police last May. Video from the arrest showed then-Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

The video of Floyd's arrest went viral and sparked months-long protests against police brutality.

Chauvin has since been charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death. Jury selection in that trial is currently underway.