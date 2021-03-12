Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Minneapolis to pay family of George Floyd $27 million

items.[0].image.alt
CNN Newsource
George Floyd in an undated photo. Floyd was killed May 25, 2020.
George Floyd
Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 14:17:21-05

The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $27 million to the family of George Floyd to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Minneapolis City Council made the announcement on Friday following a closed session. The settlement includes $500,000 to the neighborhood in which Floyd was killed.

The Floyd family had filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city in July. That lawsuit also named the four officers involved in his arrest.

Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police last May. Video from the arrest showed then-Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

The video of Floyd's arrest went viral and sparked months-long protests against police brutality.

Chauvin has since been charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd's death. Jury selection in that trial is currently underway.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.