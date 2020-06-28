Louisville police investigating shooting at Breonna Taylor protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor.

Officials did not immediately release information about the Saturday night shooting at Jefferson Square Park.

"We are currently working an active police situation at Jefferson Square Park," Louisville police said in a statement.

Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who was killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant. Protesters have been calling for the officers involved in her death to be charged.

The no-knock search warrant that allows police to enter without first announcing their presence was recently banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.