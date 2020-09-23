Kentucky attorney general to announce decision in Breonna Taylor case Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is planning to announce the decision in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police Wednesday.

The Jefferson County grand jury will present its report on the Taylor case to Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell at 1:15 p.m.

The Wesley Center Day School, in Frankfort, sent an email to parents letting them know it would be closing school early on Wednesday after being informed the decision would be made at the Kentucky History Center. The school is located less than half a mile away from the history center.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot and killed by police officers conducting a no-knock search warrant at her home in March.

In June, the Louisville Metro Police Department fired one of the officers involved, Brett Hankison, saying he violated procedures by showing "extreme indifference to the value of human life." The other officers involved in the case — Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — have been placed on administrative reassignment.

However, protesters across the state have said it's not enough and have continuously called for the arrest of the officers involved in Taylor's shooting.

This story was originally published by Jordan Mickle at WLEX.