Kentucky AG says he's received ballistics report in Breonna Taylor case, additional analysis needed

Susan Walsh/AP
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 4:06 AM, Aug 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-31 08:57:49-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited ballistics report in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands. He says there will be no announcement on the investigation this week.

Cameron has indicated the ballistics report has slowed the investigation of Taylor’s death by police on March 13.

Taylor was shot in her home by police as they served a no-knock narcotics warrant on her home.

Cameron has faced intense pressure from activists who want the officers charged in Taylor's killing.

