Judge dismisses St. Louis prosecutor from McCloskey case

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday disqualified the St. Louis prosecutor from the case involving Mark McCloskey, who along with his wife pointed guns at racial injustice protesters marching on the private street near their home in June.

Circuit Judge Thomas Clark II dismissed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, citing two campaign fundraising emails around the time she filed felony gun charges against the couple in July.

Clark said the emails created the appearance of a political motive for the prosecution.

The decision means a special prosecutor will be appointed to take over the case.